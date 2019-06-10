Hailsham woman guilty of stealing food from Iceland

A woman stole food products from Iceland on Christmas Eve last year according to a court document.

Tara Bruce, 44, of Stanier Street, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing food products worth £80.48 from Iceland at Eastbourne, on December 24 last year. She also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for an offence of stealing alcohol, worth £177.75, from Waitrose in Hailsham.

The court made a community order.

