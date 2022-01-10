Hastings antique shop ‘ransacked’ by burglars: Police appeal to find stolen items
A Hastings antique shop was broken into on Friday night (January 7).
The burglars “ransacked” Flushed in Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings Old Town, and stole a number of items.
Owners David and Emma Mann discovered the break-in on Saturday morning. They wrote in an update on their shop’s Facebook page: “It was very upsetting after such a difficult couple of years to come in this morning and find it ransacked. The police have been and are returning later to take fingerprints. In the meantime, we are making an inventory of what has been stolen.”
They said one of the most striking items taken was a large antique brass plant pot that was in the shop window. They released a photo of a similar antique, but said the one stolen had inlaid coloured glass.
“If you think you see it being sold somewhere or are offered it please contact us as it might help to find whoever did this,” they wrote.
The shop is at the end of Rock-a-Nore Road, opposite the entrance to the car park, and sells antiques and vintage goods, as well as tea and coffee.
There were a number of comments from people on social media offering their sympathy after they heard about the break-in.
Sarah Walsh wrote: “This is rubbish. I hope the CCTV in the car park was able to pick up activity. We love your shop. Don’t be beaten by this.” Hazel Alcock added: “That’s awful news. What a rotten way to start 2022. Love to you all.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At 11am on Saturday morning 8 January police received a report that sometime the previous night a shop - Flushed at Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings - had been broken into and a pot valued at £50 had been stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 360 of 08/01.”