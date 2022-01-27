Hastings: armed police attend incident at The Ridge

Armed police attended an incident at The Ridge, Hastings.

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:58 pm

The police helicopter was seen hovering overhead.

An Observer reader in her car with her children said traffic had been diverted.

Stagecoach South East buses tweeted at 4.17pm today (Thursday, January 27): “Due to an incident on The Ridge with armed police in attendance Services 22A & 28 are delayed.”

A Sussex Police spokesman would not confirm the nature of the incident but said it had been resolved.

