Hastings attempted murder: arrested woman released on police bail

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered serious head injuries has been released on police bail.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic incident within a property in St Helen’s Road around 7am on Thursday (July 11).

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton where he remains in a stable condition, police said.

A 27-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. She was later released on police bail until August 8, according to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry said: “We believe this is an isolated incident within a flat where the man and woman are known to each other. We are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

“We are appealing for anyone who heard or saw anything on Thursday morning to get in contact with us.

“The investigation surrounding the circumstances continues.”

Report information online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Burcott.

See more:

Hastings incident: Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries and arrest made

Hastings woman’s shock after her dead cat is thrown in bin

This is why King Offa Way was closed last night