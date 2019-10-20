Hastings Bonfire: Police reveal number of arrests

Hastings police said on Twitter last night that officers had only made two arrests at the town’s bonfire night celebration.

A spokesman for Hastings Police said: “The fireworks are finished. Only two arrests made so far. A partnership working to reduce risk and harm @hastingsbc @Hastings_CRT @stjohnambulance @SussexRoadsPol @SECAmbulance.”

Yesterday’s bonfire was the 25th Hastings Bonfire event, after the reforming of HBBS in 1995.

In the past there used to be many bonfire societies in Hastings and St Leonards but they all died out in the early twentieth century, and particularly after the two world wars.

In 1995, Hastings Borough was reformed and has grown into the thriving society we see today.

