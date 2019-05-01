Hastings burglar stole tips tin and coffee jar from bakery

A burglar is to be sentenced for stealing from a local bakery according to a court document.

Nicholas Huggins, 32, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to entering Rye Bakery, in Old London Road, Hastings, on February 7 and stealing a tips tin, a CCTV disc and jar of coffee. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 3 and released on conditional bail. The court imposed a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

See also: Hastings Jack in the Green - here is everything you nneed to know

See also: Battle area man to be sentenced for making more than 100 idecent images of children