Hastings drink driver more than three times over limit on Bexhill Link Road

A local woman has been ordered to complete unpaid work and has been banned from the road after driving on the Bexhill Link Road while more than three times over the drink drive limit according to a court document.

Donna Mewett, 42, of Wittersham Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on July 18, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 115 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for three years.

