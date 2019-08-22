Hastings drink driver was more than three times over limit on busy shopping street

A St Leonards man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being caught more than three times over the limit according to a court document.

Rymvidas Margis, 32, of Kings Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 307 on Kings Road, on July 21, while more than three times over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 122 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 29 months.

