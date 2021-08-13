Hastings fight leaves man with fractured jaw and skull

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following the incident, which happened during the night.

Police said officers responded to a fight between two men in Robertson Street, the pedestrianised area between HSBC bank and Yates bar, at around 3am on Sunday, July 25.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray, assault on a restrained male and assaulting a police officer.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police said a 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on a restrained male.

Sussex Police confirmed that it has since been established one of the men suffered a fractured jaw and skull in the altercation.