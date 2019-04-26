Hastings Magistrates Court results for April 3 - April 4

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 3 to April 4.

April 3:

Cheryle Haffenden, 47, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf, on Saxon Street, St Leonards, on December 12, with cocaine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Andrew Neate, 62, of the Bourne, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on Rock-a-Nore Road car park, Hastings, on March 9, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £175 and banned from driving for one year.

James Reader, 53, of Forewood Lane, Crowhurst, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Battle on December 6. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £75 in compensation.

Craig Willard, 35, of Battle Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by making a telephone call on December 25. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

April 4:

Terry Arnold, 60, of Lydd Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A259 at Icklesham on August 12, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.