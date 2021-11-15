Hastings: Man, 31, arrested after fight outside kebab shop in town centre

Officers were called to Havelock Road, outside Flames Grill kebab shop, at around 3.45am on Friday (November 12).

As police arrived two men were seen fighting on the floor as a third tried to break them up, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

A 31-year-old man, from St Leonards, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and was later released under investigation.

Police are investigating the incident in Hastings town centre

Officers want to talk to any witnesses or victims involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 179 of 12/11.

Detective Sergeant Jo Cooper said: “We are looking for anyone with information on what happened in Hastings on Friday night.