Hastings man arrested after house burglary

A Hastings man has been arrested after reports of a burglary at a house in Bexhill.

At about 3.10am on Monday (June 24), police received a report of a burglary at a house in Magdalen Road, Bexhill.

Police said items including a television, a laptop, a mobile phone and a bank card were reported stolen from the property.

Officers attended and carried out an area search, and the suspect was located and arrested in Hillside Road, Hastings, around 4am, according to police.

The phone and bank card were recovered, however the other items remain outstanding at this stage, police said.

A police spokesman added: “A 38-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of burglary. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of assault and three counts of theft from a shop – all of which are unrelated to the burglary.

“He has been released on conditional bail until July 22 pending further enquiries.”

