Hastings man arrested after stolen vehicle being chased by police hits Hove pub wall

A Hastings man has been arrested and charged after a stolen vehicle hit a pub wall in Hove during a police chase.

The vehicle, which was stolen from an address in Hassocks on Christmas Eve, hit the wall of The Grenadier pub in Hangleton Way on Sunday (January 13), police said.

The stolen vehicle hit The Grenadier pub in Hove on Sunday (January 13). Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers pursued a vehicle along West Way, Hove, before it collided into the wall of The Grenadier pub in Hangleton Way. A man fled from the vehicle.

“The vehicle had been stolen from Keymer Road, Hassocks, on Monday, December 24.

“The owner of the car has been informed that the vehicle has been recovered.

“Tony Cooper, 26, of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

“He was remanded in custody to next appear at Lewes Crown Court on February 12.”

