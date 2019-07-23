Hastings man dies after collision on the A259 in Bexhill

A man from Hastings has been killed in a car accident in Bexhill-on-Sea.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after the 44-year-old's car collided with a lamppost and overturned on the A259 Barnhorn Road shortly before midnight last night (July 22), after failing to negotiate a bend.

Police

The car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, had been travelling east, said the spokesman, and despite the efforts of the emergency services the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The police spokesman said the collision occurred near the Bungalow Café, closing the A259 between the Little Common and Wallsend, Pevensey, roundabouts for several hours while the incident was dealt with. It re-opened at 6.50am.

Roads policing officer Sergeant Richard Hobbs said: "We would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the circumstances of this single vehicle collision were being investigated.".

Anyone who saw what happened, who may have dash-cam footage or who noticed the car being driven shortly beforehand is asked to contact Sussex Police.

They can do so online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Lulworth.