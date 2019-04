Brendan Huntley, 20, of Flimwell Close, St Leonards, indicated guilty pleas to charges of being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of herbal cannabis with intent to supply according to a court document.

The offence took place at Hastings on July 26 last year.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 24 and released on unconditional bail.

