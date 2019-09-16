Hastings man jailed for assault involving a weapon

A Hastings man has been sent to prison for assault according to a court document

James Morris, 24, of Fairlight Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The offence took place at Hastings on December 3 last year. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that a weapon was used, and the ongoing effect on the victim who was going about his work at the time and that Morris had committed previous offences of violence.

