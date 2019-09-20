Hastings man pawned rings he stole from woman

A Hastings man stole rings worth £980 from a woman and pawned them for £120 according to a court document.

Jake White, 32, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, was found guilty of stealing three rings worth £980.

The offence took place at Hastings on December 16, 2017.

He was also found guilty of fraud, in dishonestly making a false representation to pawn three rings for £120 cash on the same date.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates ordered him to pay £120 in compensation and £650 in prosecution costs. They also issued a restraining order.

