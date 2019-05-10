Hastings man sentenced for stalking a woman

A local man who followed a woman in his car was guilty of harassment according to a court document.

Brett Smith, 33, of Filsham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman which amounted to stalking by sending her messages, attending her road and following her in his car.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

The offence took place at Hastings on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

