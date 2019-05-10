Hastings man sentenced for stalking a woman

A local man who followed a woman in his car was guilty of harassment according to a court document.
Brett Smith, 33, of Filsham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman which amounted to stalking by sending her messages, attending her road and following her in his car.
The offence took place at Hastings on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.
