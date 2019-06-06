Hastings man stole £192 of t-shirts from Marks and Spencer

A Hastings man stole t-shirts worth £192 from Marks and Spencer while still serving a community order for stealing jackets worth £420 according to a court document.

Joel Elmslie, 38, of Berlin Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing t-shirts worth £192 from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on March 26.

He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Toyota Corolla car. The offence took place at Hastings on April 7.

The court said the offences were committed while a community order was in force for three earlier offences of shoplifting where jackets worth £420 from Millets in Hastings.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £288 compensation.

