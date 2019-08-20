Hastings man used threatening behaviour toward woman and damaged to Old Town pub

A local man has been given a community sentence after using threatening toward a woman and causing damage to a pub according to a court document.

Matthew Huggins, 43, of Churchill Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a woman. The offence took place in Hastings Old Town on July 23. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a wooden bar panel at the Lord Nelson pub in the Bourne, on the same date.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £30 compensation.

