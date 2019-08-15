Hastings man who had knife in public stole £138 of Jack Daniels whiskey from Morrisons

A local man has been convicted for having a knife in a public place and stealing spirits worth £138 from a supermarket according to a court document.

Ryan Barrett, 28, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place, at Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on July 20.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing six bottles of Jack Daniels whisky, worth £138, from Morrisons in Queens Road, Hastings, on July 11.

In addition, he indicated a plea of guilty to failing to comply with requirements of the sex offenders register, by not signing weekly at a police station.

Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

