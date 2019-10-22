Hastings man who stole clothes from Bexhill Marks and Spencer was drunk and disorderly in supermarket

A shoplifter who stole hundreds of pounds worth of clothes from Marks and Spencer was drunk in a supermarket according to a court document.

Alan Kerrigan, 56, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing clothes worth £208.50 from Marks and Spencer at Bexhill, on August 27.

He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing clothes worth £64 from the same shop on August 29 and to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Londis supermarket, Norman Road, St Leonards, on September 15.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and an eight week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

