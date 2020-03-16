Hastings nightclub assault: Appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit with a glass in his face in Club XS in Hastings in the early hours of Saturday (March 14).

The 24-year-old victim suffered cuts to his face and went to hospital for treatment after the assault in the club in Prospect Place at about 2am.

Sussex Police

Police said a 19-year-old woman, who is known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

She was questioned and later released on bail until April 11.

Investigator Bernadette Peters said: “We are investigating this serious assault where a man was glassed in a busy nightclub. If you saw this happen or have any information about it then please contact us.”

If you can help with the investigation, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 134 of 14/03.