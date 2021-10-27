Hastings petrol station ‘robbery’: Factory worker charged and appears in court
A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm in Hastings.
Police were called to the Esso garage in Bohemia Road at around 5.15am on Sunday (October 24) following reports a man entered the store in possession of a firearm.
The suspect left shortly afterwards with a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, officers said.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
On Sunday evening, officers arrested a man on suspicion of robbery. A firearm was found during a subsequent search of an address in the town, police said.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said George Humphreys, a factory worker, from Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, was later charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 26).
He was remanded in custody to appear before the Crown Court on November 23.