Hastings police arrest man on suspicion of stalking and domestic assault

A man was arrested in Hastings today on suspicion of stalking and domestic assault, Hastings Police confirmed.

Hastings Police said the man is now in custody.

In a tweet, the force added: “It’s not every day that a male wanted for stalking and domestic assault runs from an address and literally lands at your feet.

“The male is now in custody.”

