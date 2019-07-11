Hastings Police called to ‘young people people riding bikes on pavement’

An elderly woman was left shaken after being narrowly missed by a young person riding their bike on the pavement, police have confirmed.

Police said they have had reports of young people riding their bikes on the pavement in the Ore Village area.

A spokesman for Hastings Police said: “An elderly lady has narrowly missed being run over she was shaken – but thankfully unhurt.

“Please be considerate towards others when out riding your bike.”

See more:

Hastings incident: Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries and arrest made

Hastings woman’s shock after her dead cat is thrown in bin

This is why King Offa Way was closed last night