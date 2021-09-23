Hastings police investigate after 2 men behave in ‘inappropriate manner’ near children
Police investigating a report of suspicious behaviour in Hastings are appealing for witnesses.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:22 am
Officers received a report of two men behaving in an inappropriate manner on the corner of Victoria Road in Ore, in the vicinity of a group of children.
Police said the incident happened around 4.30pm on Saturday (September 18).
Anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed any suspicious behaviour is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1088 of 18/09.