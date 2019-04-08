Hastings Police make drink-drive arrest after Bexhill collision

One person was taken into custody on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision in Bexhill, according to Hastings Police.

Police said the collision happened in Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, over the weekend.

On Twitter, Hastings Police added: “One remanded in custody for suspected drink drive following an accident on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, over the weekend.”

Picture: Hastings Police

