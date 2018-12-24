Hastings rape investigation: Man appears in court

A man has appeared in court to face charges of rape in connection with an incident in Hastings in the early hours of Saturday, December 15, according to Sussex Police.

Luke Smith, 27, a labourer of no fixed address, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 21) charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16 years of age.

Police said he was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on January 21.

