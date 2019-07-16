Hastings shoplifter stole jackets worth £280 from Debenhams

A shoplifter stole expensive jackets from Debenhams according to a court report.

Kevin Kembry, 48, of Queens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing Craghopper jackets worth £140 each from Debenhams in Hastings.

The offences took place on January 4 and 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £280 in compensation.

