Hastings shoplifter who assaulted man in store is sent to prison

A ‘prolific’ shoplifter who attacked a man in a Co-op store has been handed a prison sentence according to a court document.

Leith Mohammed, 35, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, was found guilty of attempting to steal meat worth £15 and chocolate worth £6 from Co-op at London Road, St Leonards, on January 14. He was also found guilty of assault by beating at the London Road Co-op on the same date. He was found guilty of stealing bath products worth £15 from Lloyds Pharmacy, in Battle Road, St Leonards, on December 21. All the verdicts were proved in his absence.

SEE ALSO: Forty year old Hastings woman in possession of heroin and crack cocaine He pleaded guilty to stealing chocolate worth £94 from Co-op in Bexhill, on December 2 and to stealing meat and cheese of an unknown value from Co-op at Battle Road, St Leonards, on January 10. He pleased guilty to failing to surrender to court custody at Hastings on March 6. He was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison and ordered to pay £250 in compensation for the assault.

Magistrates said the sentence was because he was ‘a prolific shoplifter and that drug taking was involved’.

