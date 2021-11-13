Hastings stabbing - Police renew appeal for witnesses as teenagers released on bail
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Hastings have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with 'serious but non-life-threatening' injuries after a stabbing in Wellington Place on Saturday, October 30.
Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Both were interviewed and have since been released on bail until later this month while the investigation continues, police said.
In a renewed witness appeal, a police spokesperson said: "Officers were called around 5.25pm to a report of a 17-year-old boy being treated by ambulance paramedics for injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed weapon.
"Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.
"Anyone with information which could help our investigation is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 944 of 30/10."
Have you read?: Hastings and St Leonards: Police set up ‘high visibility’ patrols after residents’ violent crime fears