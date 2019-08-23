Hastings stabbing trial - jury reaches verdicts on Tyler Jones and Callum Willard

A jury in a trial over a stabbing in Hastings town centre has returned verdicts against two East Sussex men.

The pair have been standing trial at Hove Crown Court this week charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. They deny the offence.

Ian Waters received life-threatening injuries in an attack on a night out in Hastings in November 2018.

They are: Tyler Jones, 26, of Darvel Down in Netherfield, Battle and Callum Willard, 19, of Harkness Drive in Hastings.

Another man - Reece Lefevre, 20, of The Cheviots in Hastings - had already pleaded guilty to his part in the incident, the prosecutor said. It was he, the court has heard, who inflicted the stab wounds.

Today jurors filed back into the courtroom and the foreman read out their verdicts.

Tyler Jones was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent by unanimous verdict.

Callum Willard was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent by unanimous verdict. He was also cleared of affray by unanimous verdict.

Jones was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

He and Lefevre will be sentenced by Judge Jeremy Gold QC on September 27.