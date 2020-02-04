Hastings station stabbing: Teenage suspect released under investigation

A 14-year-old boy, who was arrested after another teenager was stabbed near Hastings station, has been released under investigation, according to police.

Police said they were called to an alleyway outside Hastings railway station at 4.45pm on January 1.

The victim – a 15-year-old boy – was taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged the following day, police said.

Nobody else was reported to have been injured.

A police spokesman said a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and after being interviewed was released on police bail until January 29 while enquiries continued.

On January 29, a police spokesman said the teenager had been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information can contact Sussex Police online at or by calling 101, quoting Operation Gransmoor.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.