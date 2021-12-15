Hastings town centre ‘the most violent area in the whole of Sussex’

The town’s Castle Ward - which stretches from Central St Leonards Ward to Braybrooke Ward to Tressell Ward to Old Hastings Ward - has seen a 49% increase in violent crimes. And the most dangerous area within the ward is Robertson Street.

The figures were revealed by Inspector Kara Tombling, from Sussex Police Licensing, in a letter of objection to an application by French’s, a late-night bar in Robertson Street, to temporarily extend its opening hours.

Police in Hastings town centre

The bar had hoped to extend its opening hours from 3am to 5am on three nights this month — Saturday December 18, Sunday December 19 and Christmas Day. But permission was refused by a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel after Sussex Police raised an objection about the rise in violent crime linked to the night-time economy in Hastings - and the particularly high crime rate in Castle Ward.

In the letter, Inspector Tombling said: “Our records show that Robertson Street has the highest crime rate compared to any other location within the Cumulative Impact Zone. Robertson Street is part of Castle Ward which has the highest public place violence rate in Sussex. Crime is at its highest during the night time economy during weekdays as well as weekends. Overall we have seen an increase of approximately 49% of public place violent crimes in the Castle Ward. Allowing premises to increase the hours of alcohol consumption whilst crime rates are so high, would not only add to the increase in crime and disorder but also add pressure to the emergency services.”

Meanwhile, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne has launched an online survey to ask residents how safe they feel in Hastings. She is inviting people to have their say on local crime and policing issues as part of her new online Talk Sussex survey.

She added: “As PCC, I’m keen to hear what residents really think about policing and crime in Hastings and the surrounding area and to make sure that their views are accurately represented to Sussex Police. I will share the results with the force and ensure that police are responding to the issues that really matter to local residents. Moving my Talk Sussex programme online will enable me to reach as many local people as possible, despite the ongoing pandemic. Your feedback matters to me and ensures that the Police & Crime Plan I write for Sussex continues to accurately represent local priorities.”