Hastings: Trains cancelled as police search for Alexandra Morgan’s body near railway track

Police are continuing to search an area near a railway line north of Hastings for the 34-year-old, who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Officers, some in white forensic suits, have spent the past few days at a rural area around Rock Lane, near Three Oaks. They have been searching woodland and streams, and a nearby railway line.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, leading the murder investigation, said enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body “remain ongoing”.

Alexandra Morgan was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook, Kent, at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. She was driving her white Mini Cooper.

Train disruption between Hastings and Ashford International is expected until around 3.15pm today, said operator Southern, which runs the route. Rail replacement bus services have been drafted in. It said: “A police investigation was being carried out near the railway between Ore and Winchelsea yesterday. Due to the complexity of the operation, more time is needed by the officers on site. Part of this investigation cannot be done with trains running past the area.”

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Officers are searching a section of railway track close to Westfield, Hastings, as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Alexandra Morgan.”

She has not been in contact with her family since.

On Tuesday (November 30), a 40-year-old man appeared in court charged with Alexandra’s murder. Mark Brown, from Squirrel Close, St Leonards, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and is next expected to appear in court in February next year. A provisional trial date was set for May 9.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “While a man has been charged, the investigation continues and we remain keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist with our enquiries.” He said residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the Hastings and St Leonards areas as enquiries continue.

Alexandra, the mother of two young children, was last seen wearing a green, quilted, knee-length coat, a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee-high black boots and a silver necklace. She is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and brown, shoulder-length hair.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings who was arrested in connection with the case on Friday (November 26) has been released without charge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 18-0280, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They can also send information and share CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers through the Major Incident Public Portal.

