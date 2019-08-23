Hastings woman assaulted police officers

A local woman has admitted three charges of assaulting police officers according to a court document

Ella Albietz, 32, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer.

The offences took place at Marina, St Leonards, on April 24 and at Eastbourne District General Hospital on August 10.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 9 for reports to be prepared. She was released on bail.

See also: Hastings pensioner who assaulted woman is banned from Old Town pub

See also: Hastings drink driver three times over hte limit on bust shopping street