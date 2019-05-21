Hastings woman handed heavy fine for not having rottweiler on lead in public gardens

A local woman has been ordered to pay £524 for failing to keep her dog on a lead at public gardens in St Leonards

Helen Maddams, 28, of Market Passage, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to keep a rottweiler type dog on a lead in a public space at Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards, on September 5 contrary to a public spaces provision order.

She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £304 costs.

The verdict was proved in her absence.

