Hastings woman stole more than £200 of goods from Sainsburys

A local woman has been sentenced for stealing items worth £200 from Sainsburys according to a court document.

Kelly Bradford, 34, of Chatfield Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing goods worth £219.50 from Sainsburys at Bexhill on February 15 this year. She admitted the charge when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on August 14.

She was given a two year conditional discharge.

