Hastings woman to be sentenced for having an electrical weapon

A local woman has admitted to having an electric weapon according to a court document

Emily Phillips, 28, of Northcross Close, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a weapon designed, or adapted for discharge of an electrical charge.

The offence took place at Wellington Square, Hastings, on May 23. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 10 and released on unconditional bail.

