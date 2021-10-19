Have you seen this missing Bexhill woman?

Rebecca, 49, is described by police as white, 5’ 3” tall and medium build, with black/brown hair in a short ‘pixie’ style.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Police have said that Rebecca could be travelling by bus, and is known to frequent areas like Manor Barn, the seafront, Ravenside, Priory Meadow and the Old Town areas of Hastings.

Rebecca from Bexhill

Members of the public are asked not to approach Rebecca in case she becomes distressed.