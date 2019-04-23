Here’s why police were called to St Leonards holiday park

A police helicopter and several police units were called to an incident at a St Leonards holiday park on Saturday night (April 20).

Police said two men were arrested when police were called to a fight at the Combe Haven holiday park at St Leonards.

The Sussex Police helicopter was sent to the incident

Police said they were called shortly before 10.30pm by the park’s security team who were experiencing problems dealing with a group.

A police spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man from Loughton, Essex, was arrested on suspicion of affray and later released under investigation.

“A 27-year-old man from Luton, who was arrested on suspicion of affray and being drunk and disorderly in a public place was released without charge.”

