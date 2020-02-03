Identity sought after theft and fraudulent use of bank cards in East Sussex

Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a theft and the fraudulent use of bank cards in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said a designer handbag containing a purse and other personal items was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in Ticehurst, Wadhurst, on Thursday, January 9.

The man police say they would like to speak to. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-200302-170514001

A gym bag containing clothing and Bose earphones was also taken from the vehicle.

Police said bank cards from inside the purse were subsequently used at three different locations, including Jempson’s Local, Market Road, Battle.

The transactions at this store took place between approximately 12.49pm and 12.56pm that same day.

Poilice said officers investigating the incident believe this man could help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him, or who may have any other information relating to the incident, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 697 of 09/01.