Knife found hidden in bike rack at Hastings station

Police are investigating after a knife was found hidden inside a bike rack at Hastings station.

British Transport Police officers made the discovery after being called to the station by the South East Railway staff on Sunday evening (February 9).

The knife was found hidden in the bike rack at the station, police said.

Police are now investigating the matter.

British Transport Police Kent said: “Tonight officers were called to #Hastings by @Se_Railway staff for reports of this knife hidden in the bike rack at the station.

“Officers have sorted this and enquires are on-going in relation to this.”