Land Rover Defender stolen from Burwash

Officers are searching for a Land Rover which was stolen from Burwash, police have confirmed.

Hastings Police said the blue Land Rover Defender 90 was stolen between February 16 and February 24.

Police are searching for this Land Rover which was stolen from Burwash. Picture: Hastings Police

The vehicle’s registration plate is F609 GWE, police added.

If you have any information please contact police online or call 101 quoting reference CAD 0694 24/02/19.

