Lead stolen from historic building in Battle

Police are appealing for witnesses after lead was stolen from a historic building in Battle.

It is believed that the theft took place between Tuesday, June 25, and Sunday, June 30, police said.

The Sussex Police Heritage Crime Officer tweeted that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area should contact police on 101.

SEE MORE: Hastings lifeboat rescues yacht with engine failure

HRH The Princess Royal to visit St Leonards

Southern Water defends hiring hawks to stop seagulls defecating in the sea