Locked up in Sussex 2021: These are some the criminals jailed between January and June

Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, was found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving his BMW into a crowd of people on Brighton seafront. Khondaker and his brother, Irfan, got into an argument with 20-year-old Suel Delgado and his friends in Brighton in on December 1 during a night out, before going their separate ways. The Khondaker brothers got into their BMW SUV and Iftekhar deliberately drove the car into the group in Marine Parade near the pier. Suel was killed and two of his friends, Zakir and Azaan Khan, suffered life-changing injuries. The whole attack was captured on CCTV. The Khondaker brothers dumped the vehicle in Middle Street in the town centre and called a taxi home. Iftekhar, of Caithness Road in Mitcham, was jailed for a minimum of 26 years on February 4, after being found guilty on January 25.