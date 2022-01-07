Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the final month of 2021
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
Lynden David, 57, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, December 22, after being found guilty of two counts of burglary. The first incident took place on July 15 when a resident of Brunswick Terrace in Hove was notified of transactions being made on her credit card – which she believed she had left secured in her home. When she returned to her flat she discovered the front door had been forced open and the property had been searched. A number of items including cash and jewellery worth around £1,790 had been stolen.David was identified as a suspect after his fingerprints were found at the scene. Two days later, a woman in Bartholomews in Brighton was woken up by an unknown man entering her flat. He grabbed her purse and a struggle ensued, after which she injured her foot while pursuing him out of the building. David was identified as a suspect by the victim’s description and officers’ knowledge of his usual methods. Officers on patrol in Brighton spotted David on the seafront
Photo: Sussex Police
2.
Michael Green was served with a two-year order against a 29-year-old woman in Crawley in October 2020 after he admitted sending her multiple messages and letters which amounted to stalking and harassment. However, since then he has continued to make contact with the victim, which he was prohibited from doing. The 34-year-old, of Nailsworth Crescent, Merstham, Surrey, was charged with two counts of breaching a restraining order between 1 November 2020 and 9 September 2021. He pleaded guilty to both offences, and at Lewes Crown Court on 9 December 2021 he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.
Photo: Sussex Police
3.
Officers were in Eastbourne town centre on Thursday, November 18 when they saw a group of people behaving suspiciously in Willowfield Road around 10.45am. Believing a drug deal had just taken place, officers made an attempt to stop and search them - however, two men ran away. Police gave chase and both men were stopped and detained moments later. One man was found in possession of three mobile phones, £100 in cash and 42 wraps of Class A drugs hiding in a cigarette packet. The wraps were tested and found to be crack cocaine and heroin. The man was identified as Andre Bovell-Phillips, 25, unemployed, of no fixed address. He was arrested and later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. While Bovell-Phillips was remanded into custody, police continued to gather evidence. This included downloading messages from his phones, which showed conversations relating to the distribution of drugs. When presented with all the evidence at court on December 17, Bovell-Phillips pleaded guilt
Photo: Sussex Police
4.
Dylan White, 22, unemployed, of Rugby Road, Dagenham, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after officers arrested him for being involved in a suspected drugs deal in November 2018. White was found in possession of a key to a room in a local guest house, and a search of the room found 63 wraps of heroin and 81 wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of around £1,500. He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after police dismantled a county line being run by White from East London to Hastings. Officers from the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Police executed a search warrant at White's address in Dagenham on March 9, 2021. White was found in possession of a phone that was sending out bulk messages to drug users advertising that he had Class A drugs for sale and would travel down to Hastings to sell them. When presented with overwhelming evidence against him, White pleaded guilty to both drugs charges as well. On Monday, December 20, he appe
Photo: Sussex Police