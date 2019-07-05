Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 10 - June 12.

June 10:

A 16 year old from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at West View, Hastings on April 13. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin. The court referred him to the Westminster Youth Offender panel for a 12 month contract.

A 16 year old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to three charges of taking a car without the owner’s consent. The offences took place at Bexhill on February 11, 12 and 15. The first offence was aggravated by the fact that the defendant hit a parked vehicle while driving, causing damage. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth offender panel for a four month contract and banned from driving for one year.

June 11:

Wayne Okines, 51, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on February 21. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 costs and £50 in compensation.

June 12:

Stephen Hedger, 58, of Maine Road, Icklesham, pleaded guilty to driving a Daf tanker on Hawkhurst Road, Flimwell, on March 1, without due care and attention. He was fined £500 and his driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points.

Joe Mitchell, 32, of Beatrice Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Alan Warne, 42, of Birch Way, Hastings, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a court non-molestation order by sending cards to people. The offences took place at Hastings on February 4. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.