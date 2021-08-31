Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Colin Smith, 56, of Wellington Road, Hastings, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Hastings on October 21, 2019. He was also found guilty of being in a possession of an offensive weapon – a crowbar – in a public place at St Georges Road, Hastings, on the same day. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Chloe Elliott, 32, of Marline Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle, on Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on September 5, last year, with cannabis in her bloodstream. She was fined £140 and banned from driving for one year.

Kevin Vaughan, 44, of Brightling Avenue, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – an axe – in a public place at Brightling Avenue, on February 3. The court made a community order with an alcohol abstinence requirement.

Scales of Justice SUS-210830-165641001

Matthew Relf, 32, of Wittersham Rise, Hastings, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of racially aggravated assault. The offences took place at Hastings on December 3, last year. He pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault by beating at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation.

Benjamin Loft, 41, of Drapers Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a pane of glass at The Lord Nelson pub, Hastings, on June 5. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at East Street Hastings, and guilty to stealing 11 cans of alcohol, worth £18.98, from a Londis store, at Hastings on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a community order, made by an earlier court, for two offences of assaulting a police officer. The court made a community order, with an alcohol treatment requirement. Magistrates issued a restraining order banning him from entering the Lord Nelson pub, in The Bourne. He was ordered to pay £260 in compensation.

Nathan Croft, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on The Ridge, at Hastings, on June 4, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 43 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for one year.

Djomba Buale, 53, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Volvo vehicle at Chapel Park Road, on June 5, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £466 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Benjamin Loft, 41, of Winchelsea Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Mann Street, Hastings, on May 29, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 38 months.